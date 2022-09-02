Inside Kichcha Sudeepa’s 49th Birthday Celebration

Actor Kichcha Sudeepa is celebrating his 49th birthday today. Sudeep has made great strides in the Kannada film industry over the years. Fans admire him for his versatility, with which he easily gets into the skin of each of his characters. Wondering how did he celebrate his special day? On the occasion of his 49th birthday, he helped two people by providing them with prosthetic legs via Kichcha Sudeepa Charitable Trust.

A video was also shared by the Trust on Facebook.

Kichcha has been in the limelight because of his role in the film Ravi Bopanna. It narrated the story of an ex-police officer who is retired, but his colleagues depend on him for solving cases. The film takes an unexpected turn when his ex-wife dies. Her death prompts him to investigate this case from an organ harvesting angle. Ravi Bopanna failed to impress netizens. Audiences and critics lambasted the film by calling its storyline outdated.

Besides Ravi Bopanna, Kichcha was also seen in the film Vikrant Rona. Vikrant Rona narrated the story of a haunted village, Kamarottu, where the mysterious deaths of a police officer, as well as some kids, leave villagers terrified. Soon, Vikrant Rona is assigned to solve this mystery and hunt down the person responsible for those killings. The Kannada film was a smashing hit with the audience lauding Sudeep’s performance as well as the film’s visual effects.

After Ravi Bopanna and Vikrant Rona, Kichcha will next be seen in Kabzaa, Narsanhar, Billa Ranga Baashaa, Thugs of Malgudi and an untitled film directed by Rishab Shetty.

