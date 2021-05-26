Inside Kunal Kemmu’s Birthday Bash, See Pics

Actress Soha Ali Khan shared a few pictures from husband Kunal Kemmu’s birthday celebrations. The actor celebrated his 38th birthday on May 25 with his family at home. Soha took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures of the birthday bash. The family photo had Sohaand Kunal, their daughter Inaaya, Kunal’s sister Karishma and their parents. The backdrop of the image shows all the decorations along with a balloon which read 38.

While Soha wore a pink dress, Kunal donned a casual look with a blue T-shirt. And their cute little daughter, unaware of the photo being clicked, looked lovable in a green Indian outfit. Posting the photo, she captioned the image using four words. These were “posed, unposed, reposed, and exposed."

The moment Soha posted the picture, fans started showering the 38-year-old actor with their blessings and birthday wishes. Complimenting Kunal, a fan wrote that the actor still looks28. Another fan wrote that it was wholesome family content. Some fans appreciated the witty caption used by his wife. Kunal’s sister also commented on the image, she wrote ‘Mashallah’ with a heart emoji.

Kunal and Soha are one of the lovey-dovey couples of the Bollywood industry. On her husband’s birthday, Soha posted an extremely cute video with Kunal’s childhood pictures depicting his growth as an individual, and as an actor. In the video, she had mentioned that Kunal was the best son, a caring brother, a loving husband, and a doting father. She captioned the post with a heartfelt message and appreciated Kunal for whatever he has become. Soha called him a polygon of provocation and a prism of perfection. She further wrote that he completes the jigsaw of the love and bond the two share.

The couple first met on the sets of their 2009 film Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge. In the next encounter when the duo came together for the film 99, they felt attracted towards each other. The two also stayed in a live-in relationship before tying the knot.

