Inside Leonardo DiCaprio's Birthday Party: Jennifer Aniston Lights Up the Celebration
Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio turned 44 on Sunday. Many of Hollywood’s big stars came under one roof to celebrate DiCaprio’s birthday in Los Angeles.
Image Courtesy: Instagram
Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio turned 44 on Sunday. Many of Hollywood’s big stars came under one roof to celebrate DiCaprio’s birthday in Los Angeles.
JAY-Z and Beyonce were among the first ones to reach the venue. Jennifer Aniston and Gwenyth Paltrow also attended the bash with along with Brad Falchuk.
As per the reports, the party had around 500 guests. Later, many of them including Oprah Winfrey headed to a private dinner at the Spring Place rooftop.
Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, Naomi Campbell, A-Rod and Tobey Maguire were also part of the gathering.
E!News reported that the party guests were served a huge blue sheet cake with "L 44th" inscribed on it.
While fans wait for the inside pictures to be shared on social media, a photo of Jennifer Aniston from the bash is making rounds on the Internet. In the picture, she looks stunning in a long black jacket and matching heels.
Take a look!
On the work front, Leonardo DiCaprio was last seen in Before the Flood and is currently working on Killers of the Flower Moon and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Directed by Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a crime film where Leonardo plays Rick Dalton. The film also stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in pivotal roles.
