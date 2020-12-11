Inside Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar’s Dinner Date with Friends in Mumbai

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar with family flew down to Mumbai recently. The couple spent some time with their friends at dinner. Namrata shared a happy picture taken at a famous outlet in the city. The photo also features Avinash Gowariker and his wife, Shazia Gowariker who joined Namrata and Mahesh for a reunion. They pose for the camera while enjoying themselves catching up after a long time.

Namrata and Mahesh opted for casual outfits for the night out. Namrata is seen dressed in a white coloured outfit. Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, is wearing a shirt with trousers. Sharing the photo, the former actress wrote, "About last night !! #foodielife @shaziaqg was so so nice to see u after ages !! Nothing’s changed#happy #goodtimes."

Avinash was quick to react to Namrata’s post and dropped a comment. The reply resulted in a sweet and fun exchange. He wrote, "And I thought you were happy to see me".

Namrata replied saying, "Avi my dearest I was happy to see you but happier to see your wife. thank you for one of my best evenings in Mumbai." Shazia also appeared in the replies and left smiling emojis. Avinash again commented and said, “@namratashirodkar you’re the best.”

Namrata also got an opportunity to catch up with her family. She dropped by to meet some of her relatives in the city. Sharing a picture from the get-together, Namrata wrote, “Family time .. Mumbai connections .. live life as mere mortals ♥️♥️#gratitude #blessed #timeout.”

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu's next film, titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata will mark his maiden collaboration with director Parasuram. The upcoming film is touted to be a political thriller and will revolve around the subject of corruption in government offices. Mahesh Babu will reportedly play the role of the pawnbroker and a bank officer. He will also be seen in the Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. Mahesh Babu for his next will also join hands with SS Rajamouli. He has also committed to a project with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the title for which is yet to be decided.