Inside Manish Malhotra's Star-studded Bash with Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez

It seems like a tradition in Bollywood to host star-studded bashes on popular occasions. As the year 2020 is going to end, people have already started celebrating and the Bollywood is not behind. Designer Manish Malhotra hosted a pre-New Year dinner party at his home and the pictures are doing rounds on the internet. The dinner party was attended by his friends, including Vaani Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

While the stars have shared the pictures on their Instagram handle, Manish also shared the glimpses from his dinner party. In one of his posts, the designer can be seen posing with the lovely ladies of B-town – Vaani, Nushrat, Kriti and Jacqueline – on a couch. While they all flash their brightest smile, Manish wrote, “Looking at #2021 With the fabulous and amazing girls.”

In the picture, Kriti can be seen wearing a mustard coloured dress, while Nushrratt looks stunning in a textured one-shoulder checkered short dress. Vaani opted for a green outfit paired with black boots and Jacqueline can be seen donning a black dress.

Jacqueline took to the comment section and wrote, “And the king MM.” Her another comment on the post reads, “Best night with the girls !!”

The designer also shared a short clip on his social handle, giving the glimpse of the exotic decorations. The decorations look beautiful and the actors seem to have a gala time. He captioned the post as, “Dinner with sparkling lights under starry skies.”

Manish also shared a series of pictures in his Instagram story where he can be seen posing with all the actors. In the snaps, Janhvi chose an off white sweater top with blue denim jeans for the party, while Khushi looks beautiful in a light pink coloured short dress. Kartik also looks dapper in a checked t-shirt with blue jeans.