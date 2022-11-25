Inside Marathi Actress Hemangi Kavi’s Holy Siddhanath Temple Visit During Mhaswad Yatra

Marathi actress Hemangi Kavi is a prominent face in the entertainment industry. She has starred in numerous films and television shows, like Manatlya Manat, Bhootkaal, Teri Laadli Main and Lek Majhi Durga, to name a few. Hemangi is active on social media. Besides acting, she often takes time out from her packed schedule to embark on travel escapades — which is quite evident from her social media posts. Recently, the actress took a trip to the holy Siddhanath Temple in Mhaswad. She has been dropping glimpses of her visit on Instagram, capturing her journey at the famous Mhaswad Yatra.

In the pictures, Hemangi can be seen standing with the devotees of the Mhaswad Yatra — against the backdrop of a massive chariot. She is smeared in gulal or holy-coloured powder, flashing a smile at the lens. Gulal is known to be a holy ingredient at the Siddhanath Temple, used to worship the Almighty. The place is thronged with countless worshippers.

“The fun of colouring in this colour is different! In the name of Lord Siddhanath,” read Hemangi’s caption. The actress also shared a sneak peek of the grand festival. The entire ambience around Hemangi seems to be painted in pink gulal. All the devotees are also tainted with the same colour, carrying holy flags. Hemangi treated us with a completely natural, no-makeup selfie. She donned a simple red, floral-printed Kurti and clubbed it with a pair of small-studded earrings along with a black bindi.

To give a better picture of the temple premises, Hemangi even started a live video on Instagram at the Mhaswad Yatra. She interacted with her fans and explained the sanctity of Lord Siddhanath. Check out the crowd of devotees here, up close.

According to Lokmat News18, Hemangi has been attending the pious Siddhanath Temple every year since she was a child. She has numerous memories of Mhaswad. Apart from the snaps on her feed, Hemangi also dropped a string of pictures on her Instagram stories, capturing moments at the holy place. Going by the photos, it seems that Hemangi is having a great time, offering her prayers and seeking blessings from the Lord.

On the professional front, Hemangi is currently working as the lead actress in Colors Marathi’s Lake Majhi Durga serial. The show is inspired by the Hindi television series Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas. In terms of films, Hemangi was last seen in the Sanjay Jadhav directorial Tamasha Live. The film also starred Siddhartha Jadhav and Sonalee Kulkarni.

