CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#KaranJohar#Monkeypox
Home » News » Movies » Inside Pics From Karan Johar's Birthday: Malaika Arora, Raveena Tandon and Others Share Glimpse of Mega Bash
1-MIN READ

Inside Pics From Karan Johar's Birthday: Malaika Arora, Raveena Tandon and Others Share Glimpse of Mega Bash

Karan Johar Celebrated His 50th Birthday On May 25 (Photo: Instagram)

Karan Johar Celebrated His 50th Birthday On May 25 (Photo: Instagram)

From Kajol to Malaika Arora and ace designer Manish Malhotra, several celebrities shared inside pictures of Karan Johar's birthday bash on social media.

Entertainment Bureau

Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday in a style. The filmmaker hosted a mega bash which was a star-studded event. Several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma, Gauri Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Shweta Bachchan, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora among others attended the grand party. While all the celebrities were clicked on the red carpet as they arrived for KJo’s, the inside pictures from the party are also being shared on social media.

From Kajol to Malaika Arora and ace designer Manish Malhotra, several celebrities dropped an inside glimpse of Karan Johar’s birthday bash. Kajol dropped a picture with birthday boy Karan and wrote, “All teeth, smiles and glitter. Happy happy birthday @karanjohar. Love u.” Raveena Tandon was also seen posing with Saif Ali Khan and Juhi Chawla. In another click, she took a selfie with Rani Mukherji. Manish Malhotra also dropped pictures with Shweta Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor and Gauri Khan among others.

Manish Malhotra Shares Inside Pictures From Karan Johar's Birthday Bash (Photo: Instagram)
Manish Malhotra Shares Inside Pictures From Karan Johar’s Birthday Bash (Photo: Instagram)
Manish Malhotra Poses With Shweta Bachchan and Shanaya Kapoor At KJo's 50th Birthday (Photo: Instagram)
Manish Malhotra Poses With Shanaya Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan At KJo’s 50th Birthday (Photo: Instagram)
Kajol Drops a Picture With Birthday Boy Karan Johar (Photo: Instagram)
Kajol Drops a Picture With Birthday Boy Karan Johar (Photo: Instagram)
Raveena Tandon Parties With Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherji (Photo: Instagram)
Raveena Tandon Parties With Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherji (Photo: Instagram)
Raveena Tandon Took To Her Instagram Account To Drop Pictures From Karan Johar's Birthday Bash (Photo: Instagram)
Raveena Tandon Took To Her Instagram Account To Drop Pictures From Karan Johar’s Birthday Bash (Photo: Instagram)
Malaika Arora Poses With Farah Khan and Designer Prabal Gurung At Karan Johar's Birthday Party (Photo: Instagram)
Malaika Arora Poses With Farah Khan and Designer Prabal Gurung At Karan Johar’s Birthday Party (Photo: Instagram)

As for the big birthday bash, it was held at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. Birthday boy KJo wore a blingy green tuxedo which he teamed up with a white shirt, a bow tie, and a pair of black pants. Previously, the party’s theme was also revealed which was black and bling. It was designed by Amrita Mahal, who created the sets of films like Kalank, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Brahmastra, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags
first published:May 26, 2022, 09:34 IST