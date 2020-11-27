Inside Pics, Videos from Priyanshu Painyuli, Vandana Joshi's Fun Wedding Ceremony

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Vandana Joshi in Dehradun on Thursday. Owing to the pandemic, the couple hosted intimate festivities with only their close ones around. Inside pictures and videos of the couple have made the way to social media and Priyanshu and Vandana make a lovely pair to say the least.

In a video shared by the actor on his Instagram account, the couple can be seen making a grand entry at their wedding venue in an open vehicle. Tagging Vandana he wrote, "Taking my beautiful wife away. And we head together towards our beautiful new phase."

In sync with the Covid times, Priyanshu's wedding invitation contained a mask, hand sanitisers, PPE Kits, tablets, and air sanitisers amongst other things. Priyanshu and Vandana put together the kit with the wedding invite.

"Amidst rising cases, we want our guests to be safe and feel secure. We want everyone to have a great time," Priyanshu said.

"We have employed a specialist team and have the strictest health and hygiene restrictions in place. The gathering will have minimal people, only the permissible number by the authorities. Most of our friends will be live streaming the actual event. But for those who are here, they are entirely our responsibility and we will take care of them in the best way possible," he assured.

Priyanshu will soon be seen in the sports drama "Rashmi Rocket". Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film is about a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu will be seen playing the role of Taapsee Pannu's husband in the project. The film sees Priyanshu in the role of an army man.

(With inputs from IANS)