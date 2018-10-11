English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Inside Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's Pre-Wedding Celebrations; See All Pics
The couple is all set to tie the knot this Friday and the preparations for the same are in full swing.
Bigg Boss season 9 contestants, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary celebrated their engagement & mehendi Ceremony in Mumbai on October 10, 2018. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
In the world of showbiz and glamour, some love stories often steal the limelight from others. One such story is that of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. Though they have been seeing each other for a long time, they never admitted their feelings in public.
They met during their stint on Bigg Boss 9 and fell in love. The two finally made their relationship official by announcing their engagement on Instagram in January. Now, the couple is all set to tie the knot this Friday and the preparations for the same are in full swing.
Ahead of the wedding day, Prince and Yuvika had a blast during their Mehendi ceremony. Several photos and videos from the function made their way to social media on Wednesday evening.
While Yuvika looked stunning in a neon green lehenga which she teamed with white floral jewellery, Prince slayed in a traditional kurta pyjama. The two also performed together at the mehendi function, which was followed by an official engagement ceremony.
Here are all the photos and videos from the pre-wedding celebrations of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary:
Talking about their relationship, Yuvika had earlier said, "He is all about me. At times, he used to get frustrated and would say that, 'You love me and you aren't sure about me'. I wanted to see whether he could be in my worst when I was angry or not that beautiful and I wanted to do the same if I can be with him at his worst. Post that, I wanted to take a step and now I know Prince in and out."
Talking about their relationship, Yuvika had earlier said, "He is all about me. At times, he used to get frustrated and would say that, 'You love me and you aren't sure about me'. I wanted to see whether he could be in my worst when I was angry or not that beautiful and I wanted to do the same if I can be with him at his worst. Post that, I wanted to take a step and now I know Prince in and out."
