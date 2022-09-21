Inside Priya Prakash Varrier's Beach Journal

Actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who made everyone her fan with her wink, became a social media sensation overnight. The actress enjoys a massive fanbase and has a whopping 7.2 million followers on Instagram. Besides acting, Priya has paved her way into the good books of the fashion police with her exquisite style game.

The stunner often makes heads turn with her sartorial choices. Be it donning traditional wear or slaying an uber-chic avatar, Priya can ace them all. Recently, the actress shared snippets of her travel diaries on social media, giving glimpses of her exotic travel escapade to Kerala’s Varkala.

Taking to Instagram, Priya ditched fancy captions and just added a slew of random emojis in the caption to add a quirky twist to her pictures.

Check out Priya Prakash Varrier’s Instagram post below:

Dressed in a simple white printed ribbed dress, Priya exuded beach vibes, to say the least. She looked pretty flawless and won hearts all over again with her charming smile. The actress complemented her outfit with a stylish cloche hat and accessorised her look with a pair of classy brown-rimmed sunglasses.

Priya seemed to bask in the golden hour as the sky changed colours behind her, from light blue to vivid yellow and finally transforming into mellow pink. The blue sling bag, on her shoulder, perfectly rounded off the actress’s breezy attire.

Priya’s fans lavished the actress with compliments in the comment section of her post. While one user called her “cute,” another commented, “This is amazing.”

Earlier, the Oru Adaar Love star set the temperatures soaring after she dropped another beach-ready look on the photo-sharing application. Priya unleashed her swag, enjoying the picturesque view of the blue seas blended with the blue waters below, in the pictures.

Shelling out major fashion goals, Priya struck a stunning pose, wearing a bold pastel-dyed, multi-coloured bralette, clubbing her look with a pair of white biker shorts.

Priya became the most-searched person on Google after flaunting her killer wink in the movie Oru Adaar Love. Although the film failed to impress the viewers, Priya’s fame continued to climb the ladder.

On the work front, the 21-year-old will next be seen in director Prasanth Mumbully’s suspense thriller Sridevi Bungalow.

