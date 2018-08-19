Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Engagement: Alia Jams, Nickyanka Dance, People Pout; See Videos, Pics

Mama Jonas with #nickjonas 😀 A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Aug 18, 2018 at 11:20pm PDT

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's engagement party on Saturday evening at her home was the stuff of headlines. And while, as hinted by people in the know, the bash was as private as could be, there is a thing called a smartphone. And so, we got an inside look into the festivities, right from Alia Bhatt getting stuck in traffic to PeeCee showing off her moves to Nick to all manner of pouts by the lucky few who attended the celebration.It was definitely a family affair, with pictures of Priyanka's mom and Nick's dad much in evidence, the bond between the two cultures and families apparent.