Inside Rakhi Sawant’s Midnight Birthday Celebration With Her Beau Adil Durrani; Watch Video

Love her or hate her, you can never ignore Rakhi Sawant. She has remained relevant for decades in the entertainment industry. Having started her career as a dancer in Bollywood films in the early 2000s, Rakhi rose to prominence after appearing on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss. And, today, the entertainment queen is celebrating her 44th birthday. At midnight, Rakhi stepped out of her house, along with her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani, to celebrate with the paparazzi.

A video from the cake-cutting was shared on social media, by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. For the occasion, Rakhi slipped into a red satin dress, and paired it with a denim jacket. But, it was her statement hat with embellishments and stones which caught our attention. Post the cake-cutting, the actress posed with her boyfriend, who was decked up in a printed white shirt and denims. Towards the end of the video, we also saw Adil adorably placing a kiss on Rakhi’s cheek.

Watch Rakhi Sawant’s birthday celebrations here:

Rakhi Sawant was recently in Dubai, with her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani. The actress shared hilarious videos with stars like Hema Malini, Kanika Kapoor, and Bharti Singh on her social media.

Rakhi Sawant was in Dubai to attend the Filmfare Middle East Achiever's Night 2022. In a flowy pink gown, the actress looked nothing less than a barbie doll. The outfit came with plunging neckline and power sleeves. She wore layers of golden and pearl hains to accentuate her look. She was accompanied by her boyfriend, Adil, who was decked up in a black pantsuit. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant was lately in news owing to her feud with actress Sherlyn Chopra. It all started when Sherlyn filed a police complaint against #MeToo accused filmmaker Sajid Khan, who is currently seen in Bigg Boss. Following her action, Rakhi Sawant came out in support of the filmmaker as well as businessman Raj Kundra. The clash led to a war of words between the two actresses.

