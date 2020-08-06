Inside Rana Daggubati’s Fiancée Miheeka Bajaj's Haldi Ceremony, See Pics

The big day is drawing close for Rana Daggubati and his fiancee Miheeka Bajaj. The pre-wedding festivities have already kickstarted for the soon-to-be-married couple. As per Indian traditions, families host a haldi function for the to-be-groom and to-be bride.

With just two days left for the d-day, visuals from Miheeka’s haldi ceremony have already become the talk of the town. The pictures surfacing on social media platforms show Miheeka looking bright and beautiful in a dreamy yellow lehenga detailed with green patchwork.

She accentuated her boho look with jewellery made of seashells. Her makeup was subtle yet impressive with bold kohled-up eyes and bright pink lipstick.

The wedding will be held on August 8 in Hyderabad in an intimate affair. In a recent interview, Rana’s father, Suresh Babu revealed that the ceremony is limited to just close friends and family in attendance. For the main event, not more than 30 people have been included in the guest list.

The two got engaged in a private ceremony on May 21, a week after they confirmed their relationship on social media.

On the professional front, Rana will be seen in Haathi Mere Saathi directed by Prabu Solomon. The film also stars Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.