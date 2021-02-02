Inside Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's Crazy House Party Ahead of 9th Wedding Anniversary

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh hosted a house party on Saturday, which was attended by the couple's close friends Kanchi Kaul, Shabir Ahluwalia, Ashish Chowdhry and Samita Bangargi. The actors have shared crazy dance videos from the party on social media, which show how much fun they had at the get-together.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Genelia wrote, "Gutarrr-goooing on Saturday Night with my besties.” Kanchi commented on the video, “Oh my god !!! I cannot believe we did this." The video shows the actors singing the old song 'Chadh Gaya Upar Re' in a funny tune.

Riteish Deshmukh shared a video in which the gang was grooving to "It's Raining Men". The video received many comments from Ritesih's friends. While Karishma Tanna commented, “Cuties,” Sania Mirza wrote, “Are you guys feeling ok?”, with a laughing out loud emoji.

In another fun video, Riteish and others are seen dancing to the song 'Zingaat' from Sairat. The video ends with Genelia falling on Ashish, leaving everyone in splits.

Riteish and Genelia, who met on the sets of their first film 'Tujhe Meri Kasam', tied the knot on February 3, 2012. The two had their first child, a son named Riaan, in November 2014. Their second son, Rahyl, was born in June 2016.

On work front, Riteish was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. He will next be seen in Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey.