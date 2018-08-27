Inside RK Studio: Legendary Place Where Iconic Films Took Shape, See Pics

1950.RK Studios stage No:1 being readied for Dusserah inauguration with the film Awara. Dream sequence was to be shot pic.twitter.com/340cf8bAJP — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 19, 2017

.@rotalks as we discussed..here's one of the pic showcasing the historic memorabilia related to #RKStudio All costumes.props.posters.GONE 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/glz1a95O3I — RJ🇬️9⃣ Divya Solgama (@DIVYASOLGAMA) September 18, 2017

Hope that all Raj Kapoor Sahab trophys, the original costumes, posters and all the classic stuff are safe ! Sad moment!! Very sad #RKStudio pic.twitter.com/wEr5XaGZan — Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) September 16, 2017

The Kapoor clan, which has taken up acting and filmmaking for generations, is undoubtedly a creator of one of Bollywood's biggest legacies. Part of that legacy is when actor-director-producer Raj Kapoor established the RK Studio in 1948, which since became the shooting venue for a number of iconic films.A major fire broke out at one of the main stages of RK Studio last year on September 16. The fire destroyed the sets of a dance reality show while the ground floor was gutted. Recently, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Rishi Kapoor confirmed that the family has decided to sell off the studio, as the renovation costs do not let it remain economically viable.The studio has been very special for the entire family. RK Studio going on sale is an emotional time for the Kapoors. While Kareena Kapoor stated that she has fond memories of place and that they (the Kapoor kids) have all grown up walking around in its corridors, Rishi Kapoor wrote "A Studio can be built again but the loss of the irreplaceable memorabilia and costumes of all RK Films, is tragic for all. Fire took it away", when he announced the news of the fire on Twitter last year.Take a look at some of the inside pictures of RK Studio shared by users on social media.Rishi Kapoor, in the same interview to Mumbai Mirror, said, on behalf of the family, that they were initially juggling with the idea of renovating the place with state-of-the-art technology, but the investment in rebuilding the studio would just not have yielded sufficient revenue to keep it going. He called it a "level headed decision".The studio was the venue for movies like Jis Desh Me Ganga Behti Hain (1960), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Bobby (1973), the debut film for Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia, Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), Prem Rog (1982), Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985), which was the founder-actor's last film before his death in June 1988.