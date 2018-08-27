Inside RK Studio: Legendary Place Where Iconic Films Took Shape, See Pics
Legendary actor-director-producer Raj Kapoor, established RK Studio which has been the shooting venue for a number of films. Take a look at what's inside the iconic studio.
Image Courtesy: Twitter
A major fire broke out at one of the main stages of RK Studio last year on September 16. The fire destroyed the sets of a dance reality show while the ground floor was gutted. Recently, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Rishi Kapoor confirmed that the family has decided to sell off the studio, as the renovation costs do not let it remain economically viable.
The studio has been very special for the entire family. RK Studio going on sale is an emotional time for the Kapoors. While Kareena Kapoor stated that she has fond memories of place and that they (the Kapoor kids) have all grown up walking around in its corridors, Rishi Kapoor wrote "A Studio can be built again but the loss of the irreplaceable memorabilia and costumes of all RK Films, is tragic for all. Fire took it away", when he announced the news of the fire on Twitter last year.
Take a look at some of the inside pictures of RK Studio shared by users on social media.
1950.RK Studios stage No:1 being readied for Dusserah inauguration with the film Awara. Dream sequence was to be shot pic.twitter.com/340cf8bAJP— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 19, 2017
.@rotalks as we discussed..here's one of the pic showcasing the historic memorabilia related to #RKStudio All costumes.props.posters.GONE 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/glz1a95O3I— RJ🇬️9⃣ Divya Solgama (@DIVYASOLGAMA) September 18, 2017
Hope that all Raj Kapoor Sahab trophys, the original costumes, posters and all the classic stuff are safe ! Sad moment!! Very sad #RKStudio pic.twitter.com/wEr5XaGZan— Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) September 16, 2017
Rare pic of my grandmother #Purnima with #Nargis, #NirupaRoy, #Smritibiswas , #Shammi , #Neelam and #Anwarhussain at the annual Holi celebrations in RK studios during the 50s. thnx @BombayBasanti #HappyHoli #holi pic.twitter.com/sUPZfi2BPm— emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) March 1, 2018
RK STUDIOS 💔 THE FIRE TOOK PLACE IN RK STUDIOS AND TOOK UP THE WHLE SET , EVRYTHING THERE IS FINE NOW AND SAFE ! BUT IT TOOK UP THE MEMORIES OF THE LEGENDARY RAJ KAPOOR 😭 NOT ONLY THE ACTOR BUT THE ONE WHO HAD THAT CHARM WHICH NO ONE HAD , IT FEELS SOO BAD 💔 FROM AWAARA TO JOKER HE IS STILL MISSED AND STILL LOVED ! HE WILL FOREVER BE IN OUR HEARTS , AND HIS MEMORIES WILL NEVER FADE ! #RAJKAPOOR AKA #AWAARA LOVE AND RESPECT TO HIS MEMORIES 😭 . @vishi_awaara_artist Thanks for the pictures ! . #ranbirkapoor #rk #rkstudios #rajkapoor #legend #ranbirians #rkians #ranbirholics #rk #rk8 #ranbir #raj #kapoor #RANBIRIAN
Rishi Kapoor, in the same interview to Mumbai Mirror, said, on behalf of the family, that they were initially juggling with the idea of renovating the place with state-of-the-art technology, but the investment in rebuilding the studio would just not have yielded sufficient revenue to keep it going. He called it a "level headed decision".
The studio was the venue for movies like Jis Desh Me Ganga Behti Hain (1960), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Bobby (1973), the debut film for Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia, Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), Prem Rog (1982), Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985), which was the founder-actor's last film before his death in June 1988.
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal Headline Opening Night at US Open
- Stage Fright, What’s That? India’s Fresh-Faced Shooters Leave Indelible Mark at Asian Games
- Samsung Galaxy A8 Star Goes on Sale via Amazon India For The First Time
- Twitter Erupts as India Gets a New Star in Tejinderpal Singh Toor
- Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Pose with Their ‘Beautiful Boy’ in New Photo