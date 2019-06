Inside Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's Exotic Vacation With Taimur, See Pics

Time for a little rest and relaxation. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan took their son Taimur and jetted off to pleasant climates for an exotic and fun family vacation.Just a few days after wrapping up the schedule of Good News, the actress packed her bags for a luxurious getaway with her husband and kid. The Khans are currently spending some quality time in Italy's Tuscany.On Monday, Kareena's manager Poonam Damania shared a series of pictures from the actress' exotic getaway to her Instagram. She captioned one of the photos as: "Hello from Tuscany from the Pataudi's."In the picture, the family of three can be seen soaking up the sun in a locale filled with postcard-worthy trees, and it's safe to say their pictures are giving us major FOMO.Everyone's vacation fashions are top notch. Kareena is wearing a mid-length floral dress, while Saif is dressed in a casual t-shirt and blue denims. Taimur looks adorable in a half-sleeves green t-shirt and off-white shorts.Scroll down to see pictures of the Khan clan's gorgeous getaway:On the work front, Kareena's schedule is packed with three films, including Good News, Angrezi Medium and Takht. While Saif is currently gearing up for the release of Sacred Games 2. He is also prepping for Laal Kaptaan, in which he plays a Naga Sadhu.Follow @News18Movies for more