English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Inside Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's Exotic Vacation With Taimur, See Pics
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan took their son Taimur and jetted off to pleasant climates for an exotic and fun family vacation.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Poonam Damania
Loading...
Time for a little rest and relaxation. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan took their son Taimur and jetted off to pleasant climates for an exotic and fun family vacation.
Just a few days after wrapping up the schedule of Good News, the actress packed her bags for a luxurious getaway with her husband and kid. The Khans are currently spending some quality time in Italy's Tuscany.
On Monday, Kareena's manager Poonam Damania shared a series of pictures from the actress' exotic getaway to her Instagram. She captioned one of the photos as: "Hello from Tuscany from the Pataudi's."
In the picture, the family of three can be seen soaking up the sun in a locale filled with postcard-worthy trees, and it's safe to say their pictures are giving us major FOMO.
Everyone's vacation fashions are top notch. Kareena is wearing a mid-length floral dress, while Saif is dressed in a casual t-shirt and blue denims. Taimur looks adorable in a half-sleeves green t-shirt and off-white shorts.
Scroll down to see pictures of the Khan clan's gorgeous getaway:
On the work front, Kareena's schedule is packed with three films, including Good News, Angrezi Medium and Takht. While Saif is currently gearing up for the release of Sacred Games 2. He is also prepping for Laal Kaptaan, in which he plays a Naga Sadhu.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Just a few days after wrapping up the schedule of Good News, the actress packed her bags for a luxurious getaway with her husband and kid. The Khans are currently spending some quality time in Italy's Tuscany.
On Monday, Kareena's manager Poonam Damania shared a series of pictures from the actress' exotic getaway to her Instagram. She captioned one of the photos as: "Hello from Tuscany from the Pataudi's."
In the picture, the family of three can be seen soaking up the sun in a locale filled with postcard-worthy trees, and it's safe to say their pictures are giving us major FOMO.
Everyone's vacation fashions are top notch. Kareena is wearing a mid-length floral dress, while Saif is dressed in a casual t-shirt and blue denims. Taimur looks adorable in a half-sleeves green t-shirt and off-white shorts.
Scroll down to see pictures of the Khan clan's gorgeous getaway:
On the work front, Kareena's schedule is packed with three films, including Good News, Angrezi Medium and Takht. While Saif is currently gearing up for the release of Sacred Games 2. He is also prepping for Laal Kaptaan, in which he plays a Naga Sadhu.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aamir Khan Wonders How Son Junaid Charmed Rani Mukerji, See Pic
- Huawei is The Big Gainer in The Wearables Space in Q1 2019, as Apple Reigns Supreme
- PUBG: The Recent Incidents Indicate This Game is More Dangerous Than You May Imagine
- Brazil Players and Staff Support Neymar in Rape Allegations: Fernandinho
- Twitter Brews Memes as Hardik Pandya's Photo from Practice Session Goes Viral
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results