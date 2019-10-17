Inside Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's Wedding Anniversary Party with Taimur and Karisma Kapoor
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary on Wednesday night surrounded by family members and loved ones. Check out images from their magical night here.
image of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram
Bollywood's power couple, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, and also present with them was Taimur Ali Khan along with Karisma Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan and many others as they partied together in the presence of friends and family.
Pictures on the magical night were shared online on Instagram and they are evidence of the fact that the duo are in love now more than ever. Karisma even shared some pics of the night on her Instagram profile and seems like the night was totally lit.
Kareena looked beautiful in a tank top and Saif was in a dark shirt as they posed for happy pictures together. In one of the images we can see Taimur clinging onto Saif as the duo are just about to cut their anniversary cake.
Check out the images from Saif and Kareena's wedding anniversary here:
On the movies front, both Saif and Kareena have films releasing before year ends. Saif's Laal Kaptaan hits screens on October 18, alongside Zombieland: Double Tap and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Meanwhile, Kareena's Good Newwz, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh releases in December. She has also shot for her cameo appearance in Irrfan's Angrezi Medium and will feature in Takht and Laal Singh Chaddha, with all three films releasing in 2020.
