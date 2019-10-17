Bollywood's power couple, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, and also present with them was Taimur Ali Khan along with Karisma Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan and many others as they partied together in the presence of friends and family.

Read: Ranveer Singh Gets Cheeky with Deepika Padukone on Social Media

Pictures on the magical night were shared online on Instagram and they are evidence of the fact that the duo are in love now more than ever. Karisma even shared some pics of the night on her Instagram profile and seems like the night was totally lit.

Kareena looked beautiful in a tank top and Saif was in a dark shirt as they posed for happy pictures together. In one of the images we can see Taimur clinging onto Saif as the duo are just about to cut their anniversary cake.

Read: How Zombieland Created a New Genre by Adding Humour and Subtracting Fear

Check out the images from Saif and Kareena's wedding anniversary here:

On the movies front, both Saif and Kareena have films releasing before year ends. Saif's Laal Kaptaan hits screens on October 18, alongside Zombieland: Double Tap and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Meanwhile, Kareena's Good Newwz, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh releases in December. She has also shot for her cameo appearance in Irrfan's Angrezi Medium and will feature in Takht and Laal Singh Chaddha, with all three films releasing in 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.