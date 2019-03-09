Inside Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar's Grandniece Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya's Pre-wedding Ceremony, See Pics & Video

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar's grandniece and Shivaay fame actress Sayyeshaa Saigal is all set to tie the knot with Tamil actor Arya. The pre wedding celebrations have begun and actors like Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi and Sooraj Pancholi among others lined up to join the couple on their sangeet.The pictures and videos from the celebration are viral on the Internet. In one of the pictures, Sanjay Dutt can be seen talking to the couple, while in some other videos, Sayyeshaa can be seen dancing on Shahid Kapoor's song Mauja Hi Mauja from the film Jab We Met.Apart from Sanjay Dutt and Pancholis, veteran actress Anju Mahendroo also joined the celebrations. She took to Twitter to share some inside pictures from the pre-wedding functions. Take a look,Reportedly, the couple will tie the knot on March 9 and 10 in Hyderabad.On Valentine's Day, Sayyeshaa took to Instagram to share the news of her wedding. The post read, "With the blessings of our parents and family, we are delighted to share with you the most beautiful day of our lives. We are getting married this March! We seek your love and blessings in our new journey of happiness and togetherness - Arya and Sayyeshaa."