Inside Samantha Akkineni's Christmas Celebrations Featuring Lazy Sessions With Hash and Sasha

Samantha Akkineni is basking in the Christmas spirit already and her celebrations include having lazy sessions with her pooches Sasha and Hash. On Sunday afternoon, The Family Man 2 actress posted a couple of photos and videos giving a glimpse into her weekend. In the photo, she could be seen lying down on her couch with the dogs. The next photo featured her dog watching a Christmas movie. She also shared a video of the song Last Christmas I Gave You My Heart playing on her television. Sharing the post on Instagram, she left an emoji of a Christmas tree as the caption.

Take a look:

Of late, Samantha has been grabbing many eyeballs for her bold dance number ‘Oo Antava’ from Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. In the song, Samantha is seen in a never-seen-before avatar and shows off some sexy dance moves as Allu Arjun joins her. The song is sung by Indravathi Chauhan.

The actress has also been making the headlines after her split from her actor-husband Naga Chaitanya in October this year.

Since the joint announcement of his separation from Samantha Akkineni, Chaitanya has been maintaining a dignified silence on the matter. While Samantha has spoken about her split on several occasions, Chaitanya has chosen to remain quiet publicly.

However, it has now come to light that Naga Chaitanya was reportedly unhappy with Samantha’s decision to take on bold roles. As per BollywoodLife sources, it was not only Naga Chaitanya, but his parents Nagarjuna Akkineni and others too who were not too pleased with Samantha’s decision to continue doing bold scenes and item numbers in her films, post her marriage. The source added that Naga Chaitanya and his family were completely in shock to see Samantha’s sex scene in ‘The Family Man 2’ and felt betrayed.

