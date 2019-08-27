Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Inside Shahid Kapoor's Daughter Misha's Fun-filled Birthday Bash: Check Out All Pics, Videos

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha turned 3 on Monday and the actor hosted a grand party for their little bundle of joy.

News18.com

Updated:August 27, 2019, 10:59 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Inside Shahid Kapoor's Daughter Misha's Fun-filled Birthday Bash: Check Out All Pics, Videos
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha turned 3 on Monday and the actor hosted a grand party for their little bundle of joy.
Loading...

Shahid Kapoor and Misha Kapoor's daughter Misha turned 3 on Monday. Knowing that her father is a big part of the Bollywood industry, it does not come as a surprise that her birthday party guest list included a number of familiar faces. This guest list included some of Bollywood's cutest toddlers as well. The list includes Shah Rukh Khan's youngest, AbRam, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan with Inaaya, Esha Deol with her first daughter Radhya and Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash.

At the party, Misha could be seen in a printed frock while Shahid was dressed in casuals. Mira appeared in a high-waist shorts with an oversized shirt. Cute little Zain was dressed in a green camo suit. Earlier Mira Rajput had posted a picture of Misha wishing her a birthday and thanking her for being a light for both the parents. The couple was blessed with little Zain in September last year.

Despite Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar being occupied elsewhere, it seems their little ones made it to the party with their nannies. Apart from them, there were also a few other familiar faces at this party without whom no doubt the celebrations would not have been complete. This includes Shahid's mother Neelima Azeem. His father Pankaj Kapur also made an appearance with his current wife Supriya Pathak.

Shahid's maternal half-brother Ishan Khatter was also present at the joyous occasion. Rani Mukerji made a solo appearance at the party. Looks like it was a fun-filled celebration for the Kapoor family with their family and friends in attendance.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram