Inside Shahid Kapoor's Daughter Misha's Fun-filled Birthday Bash: Check Out All Pics, Videos

Shahid Kapoor and Misha Kapoor's daughter Misha turned 3 on Monday. Knowing that her father is a big part of the Bollywood industry, it does not come as a surprise that her birthday party guest list included a number of familiar faces. This guest list included some of Bollywood's cutest toddlers as well. The list includes Shah Rukh Khan's youngest, AbRam, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan with Inaaya, Esha Deol with her first daughter Radhya and Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash.

At the party, Misha could be seen in a printed frock while Shahid was dressed in casuals. Mira appeared in a high-waist shorts with an oversized shirt. Cute little Zain was dressed in a green camo suit. Earlier Mira Rajput had posted a picture of Misha wishing her a birthday and thanking her for being a light for both the parents. The couple was blessed with little Zain in September last year.

Despite Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar being occupied elsewhere, it seems their little ones made it to the party with their nannies. Apart from them, there were also a few other familiar faces at this party without whom no doubt the celebrations would not have been complete. This includes Shahid's mother Neelima Azeem. His father Pankaj Kapur also made an appearance with his current wife Supriya Pathak.

Shahid's maternal half-brother Ishan Khatter was also present at the joyous occasion. Rani Mukerji made a solo appearance at the party. Looks like it was a fun-filled celebration for the Kapoor family with their family and friends in attendance.

