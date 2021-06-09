Inside Shilpa Shetty's 46th Birthday Celebration: Hubby Raj Kundra Gives Her Special Surprise

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who turned a year older on Tuesday, gave an inside glimpse of her birthday celebrations on her Instagram account. Sharing a boomerang, Shilpa wrote, “I’m filled with gratitude, and overwhelmed with all the love & blessings that you’ve showered on me today! Thank you so much for all your messages, calls, cakes, & flowers; and for making my birthday so special every year Sending a big hug and lots of good vibes your way With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra." Shilpa looks gorgeous in a white blazer and multicoloured printed jumpsuit. She is surrounded by golden and black balloons.

Shilpa also cut a cake with her fans and paparazzi outside a Mumbai hotel. She was accompanied by Raj, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty for the occasion.

Raj and Shilpa got married in 2009 and had their first child, son Viaan, in 2012. Last year, they welcomed their daughter Samisha via surrogacy.

