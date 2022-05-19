Inside Shivangi Joshi's Birthday Bash; Actress Stuns In One Shoulder Black Gown

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Balika Vadhu 2 fame Shivangi Joshi celebrated her 27th birthday on May 18. The actress hosted a mega bash in Mumbai which was attended by several television celebrities including Shraddha Arya and Ali Hassan among others. Pictures and videos from Shivangi’s birthday celebration are now going viral on social media.

In these clicks, birthday girl Shivangi can be seen posing in a super gorgeous one-shoulder black gown. She tied her hair in a bun and added charm to her look with glow makeup. In one of the pictures, Shivangi can be seen posing for paparazzi outside the birthday party venue. In another video, birthday girl Shivangi can be seen cutting the cake as her friends cheer for her.

Earlier, Shivangi also talked about celebrating her Birthday after two years and mentioned how her entire family was together for the special day. “I am very excited about my birthday and I’ll be celebrating it after two years. My entire family is here and my young nephew will also be here, so I am very excited about it. I’ll be meeting a few of my friends who I’ve not met for the longest time because of our busy schedules. I am looking forward to that. I am turning a year younger and I am quite excited,” she told Pinkvilla.

On the work front, Shivangi Joshi was recently seen in the second season of Balika Vadhu. She will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi. “Khatron Ke Khiladi is going to be my first ever reality show and I am extremely excited for it. The show will be a good platform to overcome my fears and test my abilities. I am looking forward to meeting Rohit Shetty sir. I am sure he will bring a lot of motivation to me,” the actress said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.