Inside Shoaib Ibrahim's Grand Birthday Celebration with Wife Dipika Kakar and Family, Watch Video

Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim turned 33 on Saturday and had a grand midnight celebration. Although the celebration took place at home, his whole family was present with a delicious looking cake.

He even shared his happiness with his fans online by cutting the dark chocolate cake during Instagram live. The actor was seen sporting a stylish black top over a pair of jeans and had elders as well as younger members of the family together on the special day.

The birthday cake was home made by his wife and popular TV actress Dipika Kakar herself, who was also spotted in the video wearing a bright yellow salwar kameez. The IGTV video began with Shoaib cutting the cake with a bright smile on his face and then feeding a piece of it to his loved ones.

He captioned the post with a red heart and at the end of the 6 minute long video, came closer to the camera and thanked everyone for wishing him on his birthday. At last, Dipika also showed her face to the camera up close and bade fans goodbye.

After having met on the sets of the serial Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika and Shoaib soon became a real life couple and have been going strong since then. Both are very popular on the internet with Dipika even launching a YouTube channel during Eid.

