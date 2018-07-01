Inside Shweta Tripathi-Chaitnya Sharma's Quirky and Colorful Monsoon Wedding
The couple also hosted a pool and pyjama party on Saturday, post their wedding.
Image: Instagram/Joseph Radhik
The couple got married in a traditional ceremony on Friday evening at a resort in Goa. It was attended by their close relatives and friends.
"We walked 7 circles around a fire with our closest people around to make sure heaven keeps us together for the rest of our lives. It doesn't get better than this," the couple said in a joint statement.
We walked 7 circles around the fire with our closest people around to make sure heaven keeps us together for the rest of our lives. It doesn’t get better than this! Wearing @papadontpreachbyshubhika 📸by @storiesbyjosephradhik Decor by @devikanarainandcompany MUA by @fatmupromakeup #GoCheetaGetBattata #Happynays
Shweta looked vibrant on her wedding day in a custom made ensemble from Papa Don't Preach. The wedding's theme was done keeping in mind their love story. The wedding was thematically designed by Devika Narain.
What a blast! Fab photos from the gorgeous couple - #fatmubride Shweta and Chaitnya as they tied knot last evening in an intimate ceremony ❤️ So happy to be part of this - with Make-up & Hair by @fatmupromakeup Photos from @storiesbyjosephradhik #gocheetagetbattata #fatmupromakeup #fatmubrides #bridalexperts #bridalmakeup #bridalhair #makeupandhair #bridalwear #indianmakeup #weddingstories #bridaldiaries #weloveweddings @wedmegood #eventmakeup #glamourmakeup #instamakeup #makeupartist
The couple also hosted a pool and pyjama party on Saturday.
On the work front, Shweta will be next seen web-series "Mirzapur", film "Cargo". And Chaitnya will star in Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy", which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.
