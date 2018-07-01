GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Inside Shweta Tripathi-Chaitnya Sharma's Quirky and Colorful Monsoon Wedding

The couple also hosted a pool and pyjama party on Saturday, post their wedding.

IANS

Updated:July 1, 2018, 2:59 PM IST
Mumbai: Masaan actress Shweta Tripathi got married to rapper Chaitnya Sharma aka SlowCheeta in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa.

The couple got married in a traditional ceremony on Friday evening at a resort in Goa. It was attended by their close relatives and friends.

"We walked 7 circles around a fire with our closest people around to make sure heaven keeps us together for the rest of our lives. It doesn't get better than this," the couple said in a joint statement.



Shweta looked vibrant on her wedding day in a custom made ensemble from Papa Don't Preach. The wedding's theme was done keeping in mind their love story. The wedding was thematically designed by Devika Narain.





A post shared by WittyVows (@wittyvows) on







A post shared by Sarang (@sarangsathaye) on





A post shared by Kirin (@kirinmcawesome) on



On the work front, Shweta will be next seen web-series "Mirzapur", film "Cargo". And Chaitnya will star in Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy", which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

