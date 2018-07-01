Inside Shweta Tripathi-Chaitnya Sharma's Quirky and Colorful Monsoon Wedding

A post shared by Stories by Joseph Radhik (@storiesbyjosephradhik) on Jun 29, 2018 at 11:35am PDT

A post shared by WittyVows (@wittyvows) on Jun 30, 2018 at 10:54am PDT

A post shared by Nancy Sutaria Hair and Makeup (@nancysutaria_hair_makeup) on Jun 30, 2018 at 6:05am PDT

A post shared by Photography & Films (@epicstories.in) on Jun 30, 2018 at 4:36am PDT

A post shared by Sarang (@sarangsathaye) on Jul 1, 2018 at 1:04am PDT

A post shared by Kirin (@kirinmcawesome) on Jul 1, 2018 at 1:03am PDT

Masaan actress Shweta Tripathi got married to rapper Chaitnya Sharma aka SlowCheeta in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa.The couple got married in a traditional ceremony on Friday evening at a resort in Goa. It was attended by their close relatives and friends."We walked 7 circles around a fire with our closest people around to make sure heaven keeps us together for the rest of our lives. It doesn't get better than this," the couple said in a joint statement.Shweta looked vibrant on her wedding day in a custom made ensemble from Papa Don't Preach. The wedding's theme was done keeping in mind their love story. The wedding was thematically designed by Devika Narain.The couple also hosted a pool and pyjama party on Saturday.On the work front, Shweta will be next seen web-series "Mirzapur", film "Cargo". And Chaitnya will star in Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy", which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.