Inside Sonam Kapoor's Epic 34th Birthday Bash: Karan Johar, Janhvi, Ananya Have Blast, See Pics

Sonam Kapoor forewent the ordinary birthday party when she celebrated her 34th as she wasn't about to let the milestone go unnoticed. Instead, she threw a massive, massive, massive party, and invited all of her nearest and dearest celebrity friends to celebrate.

Guests attended the soiree in full-out glamorous garb. The actress stunned in a white waist tie up top and silver pleated skirt as she posed for pictures along with her pals from the industry.

Bollywood's creme de la creme gathered to celebrate Sonam's special day. Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Ananya Panday among others were in attendance.

Malaika Arora arrived with Karan, sporting a traditional outfit. She was seen glowing in a beautiful, floral printed off-white silk saree and a heavy choker.

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is rumoured to be dating Malaika, was seen in his signature casual outfit. He wore a pair of denims and a shirt.

Newbie actress Janhvi Kapoor looked glamorous in a white short dress. Ananya, who made her debut with Student of the Year 2, opted for comfortable and classy white shorts and a powder pink blazer. Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor was also seen at the party.

Late Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi was all smile as she caught up with old friends and family members.

Check out all the pictures here:

This is second party for Sonam Kapoor as she hosted another party last night at The Leela. The celebration was attended by the actress's husband Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anupam Kher and more.

