Inside Sonam Kapoor's Epic 34th Birthday Bash: Karan Johar, Janhvi, Ananya Have Blast, See Pics
Sonam Kapoor stunned in a white waist tie up top and silver pleated skirt as she posed for pictures along with her pals from the industry.
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Sonam Kapoor forewent the ordinary birthday party when she celebrated her 34th as she wasn't about to let the milestone go unnoticed. Instead, she threw a massive, massive, massive party, and invited all of her nearest and dearest celebrity friends to celebrate.
Guests attended the soiree in full-out glamorous garb. The actress stunned in a white waist tie up top and silver pleated skirt as she posed for pictures along with her pals from the industry.
Bollywood's creme de la creme gathered to celebrate Sonam's special day. Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Ananya Panday among others were in attendance.
Malaika Arora arrived with Karan, sporting a traditional outfit. She was seen glowing in a beautiful, floral printed off-white silk saree and a heavy choker.
Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is rumoured to be dating Malaika, was seen in his signature casual outfit. He wore a pair of denims and a shirt.
Newbie actress Janhvi Kapoor looked glamorous in a white short dress. Ananya, who made her debut with Student of the Year 2, opted for comfortable and classy white shorts and a powder pink blazer. Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor was also seen at the party.
Late Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi was all smile as she caught up with old friends and family members.
Check out all the pictures here:
This is second party for Sonam Kapoor as she hosted another party last night at The Leela. The celebration was attended by the actress's husband Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anupam Kher and more.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dhoni Doesn't Wear Controversial Gloves vs Australia But Indian Fans Get Balidan Badge to The Oval
- Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2019: Sugandha Date Wins Show, Judges Shaan, Amaal Malik Congratulate
- 'Next is Gaumutra': Soil From Virat Kohli's School Being Flown to London Becomes Fodder For Memes
- Weekly Tech Recap: Apple WWDC 2019, PUBG Lite, Redmi K20 India Launch and More
- PUBG Lite is Coming to India, Everything You Need to Know
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s