Inside Sonam Kapoor’s London House, Jewel-Tone Décor and Wall Mounted Toilet

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has given fans a tour of her vibrant and gorgeous home in London. She also gave a glimpse of her office space in the Notting Hill area of West London. Recently, Sonam has been sharing pictures of her apartment for the past few days. Now, she has shared a video on Instagram, giving details of her London apartment. She showed off her sprawling living room and ‘dramatic’ interior design preferences. She also wrote a long note about the house.

In the video, Sonam has given a glimpse of the interior design of her beautiful and luxurious rooms. The decoration and beauty of her house are fascinating.

After moving to London with her husband Anand Ahuja, Sonam decided to finalise the design of the home. She bought materials for the home from European flea markets and Indian markets. According to Sonam, the apartment reflects the personalities of her and her husband. In her house, Indian and contemporary influences are combined and juxtaposed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

In the video, Sonam spoke about her powder room and her washroom. Sonam informed her fans that she is ‘obsessed’ with toto pots -the wall-mounted toilets with automated settings.

“I am obsessed with toto pots. I know this isn’t a design thing, but it’s one of the most wonderful things created by mankind. Toto pots,” she said.

Sonam went on to show her office space. She told her fans that her office space is ‘just across the park’ from the apartment. Sonam said that she and her husband Anand also work together in the same office space. She also shared that they were looking for a workspace for some time now and now they have got the place of their dreams. Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 and have been living in London’s Notting Hill since then.

On the Workfront, Sonam was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK. The movie was released on Netflix in December 2020. She will be next seen playing a visually challenged cop in Shome Makhija’s Blind.

