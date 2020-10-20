Inside Sunny Deol's Birthday Celebrations With Dad Dharmendra and Bobby Deol, See Pics

Sunny Deol celebrated his 64th birthday with father Dharmendra and brother Bobby Deol. The actor, who turned 64 on Monday, took to Instagram to share a picture of himself, thanking fans and his well-wishers for showering him with love and blessings. Sunny Deol's father and Bollywood veteran Dharmendra also posted a picture from the celebrations on Twitter. He wrote in his note for son: "Love you all for your loving response... Your good wishes on Sunny's birthday. Friends, you are always close to our heart. Khushi mein.....aaj to intiha ho gai tweets ki...Bore ho gaiye honge aap .Ab kuchh din chup rahoonga." (sic)

Love ❤️ you all , for your loving response..... your good wishes on Sunny’s Birthday Friends, you are always close to our heart ❤️ ..........khushi mein.....aai to intiha ho gai tweets ki......bore ho gaiye hoon ge aap......Ab kuchh din chup rahon ga .... pic.twitter.com/iB5nDEZVyh — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) October 19, 2020

On Sunny's special day, his brother Bobby Deol also took to social media to pen a heartfelt note. He shared a close-up photo of Sunny, writing, "Happy birthday to the greatest soul! A brother! A Father! A Friend!"

Sunny Deol is best-known for featuring in movies like Ghatak, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Ghayal, Damini, Darr, and Border. He co-starred with brother Bobby Deol in Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana film series and Poster Boys. After acting, Sunny Deol ventured into politics.