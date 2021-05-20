Inside Sunny Leone's 'Lockdown Birthday' Celebrations, See Photos

Sunny Leone, who turned a year older on May 13, has now shared a glimpse of how she celebrated her birthday this year. Just like 2020, the actress celebrated her special day in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although last year, before her birthday, her family had flown to the United States because Sunny and her husband thought their children would be safer there. However, this year, the star celebrated her birthday with her family in Mumbai.

Sharing a glimpse of her lockdown birthday on Instagram, Sunny gave a glimpse of the low-key bash. The actress looks nothing less than gorgeous, dressed in a black t-shirt, jacket, and distressed denim, as she poses with a victory sign in front of a heart-shaped prop. She can also be seen adorning neon-coloured balloons and sunflowers as a head dress.

Sunny’s children — Nisha, Asher and Noah — and husband Daniel Weber tried their level best to make her lockdown birthday memorable with whatever resources were available at that time. Her kids made her beautiful birthday greeting cards. The actress also shared the same on her social media and thanked her family and friends. Her husband, Daniel also shared a heartfelt post for his wife to wish her on her special day.

On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in the psychological thriller Shero. The actress also has Vikram Bhatt’s web series Anamika in the pipeline. She was last seen hosting the latest season of the popular reality TV show Splitsvilla along with Rannvijay Singha.Sunny, who started her career in the Indian entertainment industry with the fifth season of the reality show Bigg Boss, has successfully carved a niche for herself and has since then appeared in many movies and web series.

