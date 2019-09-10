Take the pledge to vote

Inside Taimur, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor's Grand Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share a family picture as the Kapoor clan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at their residence.

September 10, 2019
As 11-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi began on September 2, Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty and many others have gone all-out celebrating the festival.

The Instagram feeds of Bollywood's favourite celebrities continue to light up with positivity, happiness, and pictures of eco-friendly idol as Karisma Kapoor shared a picture from her famjam session celebrating the festival.

The actress, who took to social media to share how the Kapoor clan celebrated the festival, was joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Babita Kapoor, Kiaan Raj Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Rima Jain and Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo Johar and children Yash and Roohi.

Karisma also shared a post where her son Kiaan, Taimur and Roohi are sitting in front of Ganpati Ji’s idol with their hands folded, looking adorable as ever in traditional outfits.

Clad in a white kurta pyjama, Taimur looks adorable in the pictures and video shared by Karisma Kapoor.

It is quite a special Ganpati for the Kapoors as Rishi Kapoor returned to India in time for the celebrations. The veteran actor had been staying in New York since nine months for his cancer treatment.

