Inside The Success Party of Unni Mukundan-Starrer Malikappuram; Watch Video

Unni Mukundan-starrer Malayalam film Malikappuram became a huge hit at the Mollywood box office. Taking to his social media, Unni recently uploaded a video in which he could be seen celebrating the success of the movie with the team. Actor Mammootty was also a part of the celebration. The caption of the video read, “Unni Mukundan was overwhelmed with the film’s success and thanked Mammukka by touching his feet”. Unni also shared a picture with Mammootty on his social media handle. He captioned his post, “Thank You Mammukka for always being there Mammootty”.

The video gave a glimpse of Mammootty cutting the cake, along with child artist Devanand. The action-adventure drama released in theatres on December 30, 2022. Now, as the film has performed phenomenally well at the box office, the crew is celebrating its success.

While expressing his happiness, Unni said, “It’s a really important day for me today because Malikappuram has become the biggest hit of my film career. Thank you very much, Anton Chet. Thanks, everyone, especially Mammukka because he was the one who explained what Malikappuram is to the Malayali community”.

Directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar, the film also features Alphy Panjikaran and Deva Nandha in the lead roles. Manoj K Jayan, Ramesh Pisharody, Sreejith Ravi, Vijayakrishnan, Ajay Vasudev, Arun Mamman and Manohari Joy will also be seen in pivotal roles in the film.

Malikappuram is jointly produced by Ann Mega Media and Kavya Films. Abhilash has penned the script of the film. Touted to be a family entertainer, Malikappuram narrates the adventurous journey of two Ayyappa devotees, portrayed by child artists Sreepath and Devananda.

