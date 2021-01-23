Inside Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Wedding: Actor Shares First Pic from the Venue

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is expected to tie the knot with fashion designer Natasha Dalal on January 24 at an exotic venue of Alibaug has shared a picture from the venue. Taking to Instagram stories, the actor shared a picture of glass as he sat by the pool enjoying his drink.

While the actor did not write anything over it, nor did he capture any of his guests, the picture is enough to excite his fans, who are eagerly waiting to get a look of his wedding.

Read: Who is Natasha Dalal? All You Need to Know About Varun Dhawan's Wife-to-be

Preparations are in full-swing at Alibaug’s luxurious resort The Mansion House where Varun Dhawan is expected to tie the knot with Natasha. Dhawan, 33, was seen entering the wedding venue in Saswane, Alibaug, at around 12.30 pm on Saturday. Dressed in a casual white T-Shirt and denim, Dhawan sported heavy stubble and happily posed for the shutterbugs.

According to reports, a sangeet ceremony, being organised by filmmaker Karan Johar, is scheduled for the evening. Among those set to perform at the ceremony are Dhawan’s industry friends –Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

It is also being reported that the two families are taking utmost care in ensuring the couple’s privacy and have stationed a team of bodyguards outside the venue. Apparently, the staff members at the venue have been ordered to avoid using cell phones when they are inside the premises.