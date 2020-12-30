Inside Yash and Radhika Pandit’s Son Yatharv’s Birthday Bash by the Beach, Watch Video

Sandalwood star Yash and wife Radhika Pandit embraced parenthood for the second time in 2019. The couple welcomed a son who they named Yatharv, recently. The baby boy turned one in October and his mother has treated fans with a peek into the birthday celebrations. Radhika compiled and shared an adorable video from Yatharv's first birthday. The video features some of the most endearing and heart-warming moments of the couple spending quality time with their munchkins by the beach. The picture perfect setup included decorations with balloons and star banners, all in a blue, white and silver colour scheme. The birthday boy who is caught on camera candidly is the cutest sight, wearing nothing but a blue coloured bow around his neck.

Yatharv gets busy playing with his huge birthday cake covered in blue icing. He is seen cutting the cake with his tiny hands. His lips are smeared with the cream as he feeds himself some cake. Yash and Radhika appear in the frame doting at their baby boy. Yatharv feeds the cake to his parents and the scene looks like a perfect family moment. We also catch a glimpse of his sister, Ayra. The video also shows Yash being a great father catching up some priceless moments with Yatharv. The two are also seen heading to the waters and playing along.

While sharing the video, Radhika wrote, “Cake Smash of Yatharv-Yash. A lil Christmas treat.. hope all of u had a great festival.”

Yash and Radhika tied the knot in 2016. They are blessed with a daughter, Ayra, who turned two recently. The couple met on the sets of their debut film 12 years ago and dated for eight years before getting married. They recently united on-screen for an ad commercial, four years after they were last seen together in a film.

Yash has concluded the shooting of his upcoming film, KGF: Chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel.