Inside Yuvika Chaudhary's Midnight Birthday Celebrations with Prince Narula, See Pics

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary is celebrating her 39th birthday today on August 02. The actress, who has acted in various Bollywood and Punjabi films, got a special surprise from her hubbyPrince Narula as the clock struck 12. In a series of pictures, Yuvika shared the adorable decoration of the room with her fans. The actress was all smiles as she posed with the beautiful balloons. She also shared a mushy video with her hubby, wherein Yuvika was seen planting a kiss on Prince’s cheek.

The couple never restricts themselves from social media PDA (public display of affection). Setting some major relationship goals, Prince and Yuvika makeone of the cutest married couples in the entertainment industry.

Fans flooded Yuvika’s comment section with lovable birthday wishes. Her industry friends including Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahi Vij, Pavitra Punia, and singer Inder Chahal extended their greetings to Yuvika on her special day. Where most of the fans wrote birthday wishes for the actress, some showered love on the ‘adorable and lovable chemistry’ between the couple.

Yuvika and Prince met inside the Bigg Boss house during the 9th season of the controversial reality show, in 2015. Where Yuvika had a brief stint, Prince went on to win the title. After dating for a while, the couple tied the knot in 2018. Yuvika first came into the limelight when she featured in a talent show for aspiring actors titled Zee Cine Stars Ki Khoj, back in 2004.

Though, she did not get the desired fame in the Hindi film industry, Yuvika was a part of some blockbuster Punjabi films. In Bollywood, she is remembered for essaying the character of Dolly in the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer film, Om Shanti Om. Daddy Cool Munde Fool, Yaaran Da Katchup, and Lakeeran are some of the Punjabi hitsYuvika has been a part of.

