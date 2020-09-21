Insider or Outsider, Everyone Should Speak up Against Substance Abuse: Adhyayan Suman

In the aftermath of the Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the alleged drug nexus in the entertainment industry has really started to blow up in the faces of fraternity members. While Bollywood has largely observed silence on the issue of substance use, actor Adhyayan Suman is not one to hold down and keep mum on the menace that plagues the youth of this country.

In an interaction with News18, Adhyayan talked about how he is unafraid to raise his voice in the matter of drug use in the film business while also insisting that it does not matter whether a person has backing or not when it comes to speaking out the truth. He further said that the problem of illegal substances is not just limited to the entertainment industry and is prevalent everywhere, from schools and colleges to other job fields, and in this, singling out and targeting Bollywood is not the right thing to do.

"My job is not just to act but to also pick up social issues. I feel that not only the Hindi film industry but the entire world should be cleansed of drugs. I want to help people and the government in whatever way I can," Adhyayan says about wiping out drugs.

For those afraid to blow the whistle on alleged drugs nexus in the film industry, whose roots seemingly go deep in the business, Adhyayan takes up his own example and claims that he has his own voice in the matter and is not getting any support from his father, actor Shekhar Suman. "I am not doing this because I have any support behind me. My father started a forum for Sushant Singh Rajput and even though our fight is one, our statements don't co-relate. There is no way he can back me. If an outsider feels he should speak up, he should. Today, if you do drugs in the film industry, it does not mean that you are going to get work," Adhyayan adds.

On the work front, Adhyayan is currently featuring in MX Player's original series Aashram. He recently released a tribute song for Sushant, titled Jab Tak 2.0, and fans have showered him with praise for directing the music video and composing the track as well. He also feels that there is toxicity in the media related to Sushant's death coverage and suggests everyone takes a back seat and let the investigating authorities do their job.

Adhyayan concludes the interaction by confirming that he has couple of work related announcements to make in the coming time for which he is excited. He will also be launching another track soon on the issue of drug abuse.