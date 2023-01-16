Inside’s Yash Aka Rocky Bhai’s Makar Sankranti Celebration With Family

Rocking star Yash celebrated the auspicious Makar Sankranti with his family on January 15. Sharing happy moments, the actor on Instagram posted a set of pictures with his father, mother, wife and children. Captioning the post, he wrote, “Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Uttarayan, Magh Bihu. May the festival of harvest bring you all health, happiness and prosperity."

Have a look at his Instagram post!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

In pictures, we could see him celebrating the day in the village. In the first photo, the actor was seen riding on a tractor along with his entire family. The special thing was that this tractor can be seen driven by Yash’s father. In another photo, Yash’s beloved daughter Ayra can be seen distributing prasad (made of sesamum and jaggery) to her grandfather and other members of the family. On the occasion of Sankranti, the actor was seen performing aarti and all the pooja rituals, along with his wife Radhika Pandit and parents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Yash has hogged the limelight with KFG: Chapter 1. The film was directed by Prashanth Neel. He continued with his charm in the second instalment. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for KGF: Chapter 3. Days before this birthday, Yash wrote a long thank-you note to all his fans on Instagram. He started, “To, My fans - my strength, The effort you all put in to showcase your love and affection all year round and especially on my birthday, fill my heart with gratitude. I have never been a birthday person, but over the years, witnessing the enthusiasm with which you celebrate and being able to meet you in person to mark the day, has made it special."

He went on to add, “I am working towards clinching something that I believe in and am passionate about. You are the ones who empower me to think bigger and better. When I meet you next, I want to share that news and all the details with you. To be able to do that, I need some more time, which seems unlikely by 8th of January. So, this year, I ask you all a specific gift - the gift of your patience and understanding."

Yash concluded the note by saying, “This year on my birthday, I won’t be in town and will not be able to meet you all. However, every wish, every gesture means a lot to me. And I promise you, I will make it worth the wait. With love, Yash."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Yash celebrated his 37th birthday on January 8.

Read all the Latest Movies News here