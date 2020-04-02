MOVIES

'Insomniac' Ira Khan's Quarantine Selfies are Totally Relatable Mood

Ira Khan has shared on social media that she is getting bored while quarantined at her house. Aren't we all?

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 2, 2020, 12:33 PM IST
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira has shared some selfies from her quarantine life. India, like many other nations, is in a state of complete lockdown and people stay confined to their homes. While boredom is the go-to word these days for the majority, celebrities are trying their best to keep their fans entertained through social media.

To keep up with her fans, Ira shared some candid pictures of herself on social media. She posed while staying in bed with her pet dog and sported a comfy black, full-sleeve T-shirt in the images.

Captioning her post, Ira wrote, "Confession of an Insomniac." Check out her candid selfies from self-isolation.

Ira also recently participated in Baaghi 3 and Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma's birthday celebrations over video call, with Gulshan Devaiah too joining the two of them. She even penned a sweet birthday wish for Vijay on social media as they could not have met personally due to the government orders in place.

Meanwhile, the deadly coronavirus has already infected close to one million across the world and has claimed more than 47,000 lives.


