'Inspiration For Generations...': Ram Gopal Varma on Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) has expressed his condolences on the demise of Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, who died of lung cancer-related complications on Tuesday.

RGV has shared his memories of working with Sirivennela. He shared on Twitter some audio files, recalling the old days spent with Sirivennela in his cinema career. The untimely demise of Sirivennela has sent shockwaves across the country, especially among those, who are associated with the South Film industry.

Sitarama Shastry Garu pic.twitter.com/QfC7Gjakvc— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 30, 2021

RGV informed everyone that Sastry has worked on many of his films as a lyricist. They worked together in films such as Siva, Gaayam, Antam, Govinda Govinda, Kshana Kshanam, and Rangeli. Sirivennela worked as a lyricist in many of RGV’s ventures, including ‘Money’ and ‘Gulabi.’

Verma said that Sirivennela will go to heaven and added Sirivennela was an inspiration for the upcoming generations.

Besides RGV, many other big personalities from the South film industry condoled the demise of Sirivennela.

"మొదటి అడుగు ఎప్పుడూ ఒంటరే మరీవెనుకవచ్చు వాళ్ళాకు బాట అయినదిఎవరో ఒకరు ఎపుడో అపుడునడవరా ముందుగా అటో ఇటో ఎటో వైపుఅటో ఇటో ఎటో వైపు" - మహానుభావా…చిరస్మరణీయుడా…ఇక కనిపించవా?…మా గుండెల్లో నిద్రపోయావా?…విశ్వాత్మలో కలిసిపోయావా? 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏— dev katta (@devakatta) November 30, 2021

Saddened by the demise of Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu. His contribution to Telugu cinema is indelible. Rest in peace sir. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/O1rnm4XI6D— Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) November 30, 2021

జగమంత కుటుంబం మీదిమీరు లేకఏకాకి జీవితం మాది…🙏. Unbearable loss thank you for the poetic perceptions which added meaning in to our lives .. YOU WERE THE BEST GURUJI #SirivennelaSitaramasastry garu #RIP pic.twitter.com/JucPDYiVTa— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) November 30, 2021

Sirivennela was admitted to KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad, on November 24 with pneumonia. He was put on ECMO to support his lungs in ICU and was under close observation for the past few days but he later succumbed to his condition. He was 66. He is survived by his wife and two sons. He had penned lyrics for over 3000 songs.

Sirivennela debuted as a lyricist with Janani Janmabhoomi in 1984. He came into the limelight with the song “Vidhatha Thalapuna” in K Viswanath’s directorial Sirivennela (1986). In 2019, Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry was awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution and excellence in the field of arts.

