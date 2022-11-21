'Inspiration To Everyone, Including Me': Pawan Kalyan on Chiranjeevi

At the grand opening of the 53rd edition of IFFI in Goa, Megastar Chiranjeevi was honoured with the Indian Film Personality of the Year 2022. The Godfather star was bestowed with the Life Time Achievement Award at the function. The Bhola Shankar star has had an illustrious film career of over four decades and has starred in more than 150 Telugu movies. The Ramayya Veedilo Krishnayya of the Telugu industry has worked in Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada feature movies as well.

Fans, the film fraternity, family, and friends congratulated Chiranjeevi on his achievement. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan, from his official account of the Jana Sena Party, congratulated Chiranjeevi, writing, “From the JanaSena Chief Sri Pawan Kalyan, Heartfelt congratulations to brother Chiranjeevi. It was a great pleasure to award Shikara Samanalu, elder brother Sri Chiranjeevi the Indian Film Personality Of the year 2022 award in Telugu cinema."

The Jalsa star further said this award was another jewel in Annaya’s crown of glory. He congratulated and called Chiru his guide on this joyous occasion. The Tholi Prema star wrote, “For more than four decades, Annayya’s film career shaping himself and making a permanent place in the hearts of the audience is an inspiration to everyone including me. I am very happy that my brother Chiranjeevi is getting this honour on the international film platform."

నాలుగు దశాబ్దాలుపైబడిన అన్నయ్య సినీ ప్రస్థానం, తనను తాను మలచుకొని ప్రేక్షకుల హృదయాల్లో చిరస్థానం సంపాదించుకోవడం నాతో సహా ప్రతి ఒక్కరికీ స్ఫూర్తిదాయకం. అంతర్జాతీయ చలన చిత్ర వేదికపై అన్నయ్య చిరంజీవి గారికి ఈ గౌరవం దక్కుతున్నందుకు ఎంతో ఆనందిస్తున్నాను. (3/3)— JanaSena Party (@JanaSenaParty) November 20, 2022

At the 53rd IFFI, renowned Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura received the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement award. On Sunday, he sent his daughter Anna Saura to accept the honour on his behalf. Ajay Devgn, a Bollywood actor, has had a memorable year. He won the Best Actor National Film Award this year for his role in the upcoming movie Tanjaji: The Unsung Warrior. He has appeared in six Bollywood movies in total, including Rudra, Runway 34, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Thank God, and Drishyam 2.

