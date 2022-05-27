Inspired By 1997 Film, Nagarjuna's Die-Hard Fan Builds Annamayya Temple In Guntur

While Tollywood star Akkineni Nagarjuna is lauded for his versatility in his films and is one of the most revered actors in the industry, his fans also leave no stone unturned to display their undying admiration for him.

A recent social media post has brought to light the efforts of a die hard fan of Nagarjuna who has been building a temple dedicated to a character played by the actor almost 25 years ago. The fan from Guntur laid the foundation to build an Annamacharya Temple back in 1997. After more than two decades, he has finally finished the work with the grand expense of Rs 1 crore, 30 lakhs, which he raised all by himself to build the temple.

The temple is dedicated to Annamacharya, a 15th-century composer whose character Nagarjuna played in the movie Annamayya, which was released back in 1997. The fan watched the movie and was so moved by Nagarjuna’s performance that he decided to build the temple.

The movie recently completed 25 years of release. Directed by K Raghavendra Rao, Annamayya went on to become one of the most loved cult classic Telugu films of all time. In the biopic of the 15th century, the Hindu saint and composer Tallapaka Annamacharya carved a special place in everyone’s hearts and raked in moolah at the box office too.

On the work front, Nagarjuna was recently in Dubai for the shoot of Praveen Sattaru’s The Ghost. During the schedule, the cast filmed several high-octane scenes for their upcoming feature, and sneak peeks from the set piqued the interest of fans.

Sonal Chouhan will portray the female lead in The Ghost, which is produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar under the brands Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Bollywood after a very long time with Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva.

