Inspired By Katy Perry’s Sanskrit Tattoo? Know What it Means

Katy Perry, the pop star, is recognised as one of the finest music creators in the world. Besides her songs, she is well-known for her tattoos. She even has a special tattoo artist. But are you aware of the Sanskrit tattoo on Katy Perry’s right arm?

Katy Perry’s right arm bears a Sanskrit tattoo. Though it’s been years since she got inked, an old photo of Katy showing her tattoo is once again going viral. The tattoo reads ‘Anuugacchati Pravaha,’ which translates to ‘go with the flow.’ Surprisingly, Katy’s tattoo is identical to that of her ex-husband, Russell Brand.

Brand also had the tattoo. ‘Anuugacchati Pravaha’. on his arm. Brand is a tattoo aficionado, who has multiple religious tattoos on different parts of his body. However, after their divorce, Brand removed the Sanskrit tattoo from his arm.

Many Hollywood stars have had Sanskrit tattoos inked on their body.

Another popstar Miley Cyrus once in the headlines for getting ‘Om’ tattooed on her wrist. The actor, who enjoys getting tattoos, also has ‘Karma’ imprinted on her right index finger. According to reports, the singer said that she had been at ease more after having the tattoo.

Kimberly Wyatt, an American singer and performer, too had a Sanskrit shloka engraved on the back of her neck. ‘Loka: Samasta: Sukhino Bhavantu’ was the verse.

