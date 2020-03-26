Inspired by Pawan Kalyan, Telugu Star Ram Charan to Donate 70lakh as COVID-19 Aid

Inspired by Pawan Kalyan, another Telugu superstar, Ram Charan, has decided to donate to the government's relief fund to battle the COVID 19 pandemic. He will be donating Rs 70 lakh.

On Thursday afternoon, Ram Charan announced on Instagram: "Inspired by Pawan Kalyan Garu's tweet, I would like to contribute Rs 70 lakh towards the centre and states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh relief fund in this moment of crisis.

I would like to applaud the commendable efforts of our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and Honourable Chief Ministers of our respective states KCR Garu and Jagan Mohan Reddy Garu in curtailing the vast effects of the pandemic COVID 19.

As a responsible citizen, I encourage all to strictly abide by their rules and recommendations. Jai Hind."

Not only was Ram Charan been inspired by Pawan Kalyan, South star Mahesh Babu also tweeted that he would be donating Rs 1 crore to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

Let's battle the COVID-19 as a nation! I urge everyone to follow the rules put forth by our Government. My deepest gratitude for all your efforts @PMOIndia @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS @AndhraPradeshCM @ysjagan. 🙏🙏 Humanity will rise and we will win this war! #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/csfdtaZPWy — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 26, 2020

"Let's battle the COVID-19 as a nation! I urge everyone to follow the rules put forth by our Government. My deepest gratitude for all your efforts @PMOIndia @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS @AndhraPradeshCM @ysjagan Humanity will rise and we will win this war! #StayHomeStaySafe," he wrote.

On Thursday morning, Pawan Kalyan announced that he would be donating Rs 50 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister's relief funds and Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister's relief fund.

Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu followed his footsteps and announced to make his contribution as India faces a tough time battling the COVID 19 pandemic.

