Inspired By Wife Anushka’s Vision Virat Kohli Opens two Animal Shelters in Mumbai

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his wife actress Anushka Sharma are considered a power couple. Since both of them are icons of their respective fields they often remain in the news for the charity initiatives they are involved in. Both Anushka and Virat are known for their love towards stray animals. On September 14, the Virat Kohli Foundation opened two animal rehabilitation centres in Malad area of Mumbai.

The two animal shelters will be run in association with Vivaldis Animal Health, an animal healthcare company and Awaaz, an NGO working for the rescue of stray dogs and cats. The cricketer announced in a tweet that both the shelter homes are functional now. The centre in Malad will provide treatment to injured animals.

“We are proud to announce that after months of hard work, our Trauma & Rehab Centre for Stray Animals in association with Vivaldis & Awaaz is now ready for operations. The Malad centre will treat injured stray animals & provide them with medical support,” tweeted Virat Kohli.

Anushka too is very outspoken about stray animals and keeps sharing her concerns on social media. Talking about this, Virat praised his wife Anushka for always doing good work and said that he takes inspiration from her.

In the tweet there is also a video which gives a mini tour of the centre. Earlier, the cricketer said that he is inspired by Anushka’s passion for helping stray animals. On April 4, on the occasion of the World Stray Animals Day, Virat announcing his foundation’s association with Vivalti Animal Health and Awaaz NGO mentioned about how he was inspired by Anushka to work for stray animals.

To ensure health & support to stray animals, @vkfofficial has now taken its first step towards animal welfare in collaboration with Vivaldis. I want to thank my wife @AnushkaSharma for inspiring me by her passion towards animals & for being a constant advocate for animal rights. https://t.co/OWWL6z33W0— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 4, 2021

Virat and Anushka are currently in UAE with their daughter Vamika. Virat is the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL team and the second phase of the IPL 2021 will start from September 19. On September 20 RCB will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in which RCB players will be seen in blue jersey to honour the frontline Covid-19 warriors.

