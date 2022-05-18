Inspiring Journey For Tollywood Actor Charmy Kaur

Tollywood actor Charmy Kaur has made a name in Telugu cinema and has also worked in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi films. Born in a Sikh family in Ludhiana, she left Punjab to follow her dream of pursuing an acting career. Charmy has acted in more than 40 films throughout her career, including Maas (2004), Anukokunda Oka Roju (2005), Lakshmi (2006), Pornami (2006) and Rakhi (2006). Having tasted success in acting, Charmy has become a producer.

Charmy started her film career at the age of 15 in the year 2002 with the Telugu film Ni Todu Kavali. Though the film was a flop, it gave her good recognition in south industry. She went on to bag a couple of more projects but none got her critical acclaim until the Malayalam film Kattuchembakam, which released in the year 2002. Following this, Charmy never looked back and climbed the success ladder in the south film industry.

Charmy made her debut in Bollywood with Buddha Hoga Tera Baap in 2011, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Charmy has not only shown her acting prowess but also proved her mettle as a producer. She made her debut in film production in 2015 with the film Jyoti Lakshmi. In 2017, she joined hands with Puri Connects to produce films like Rog and Paisa Vasool. She has also backed films like Mehbooba, Smart Shankar and Romantic.

Her latest much-talked project is Liger. For the first time, she collaborated with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions to bankroll Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday starrer sports action drama. The pan-India film will be released in theatres on August 25.

Charmy’s journey from an actor to an ace producer is quite remarkable and inspirational for many women out there.

