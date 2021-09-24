Insta Reel: 'Majha Hoshil Na' Actor Gautami Deshpande Enjoys Mountain Beauty, Foggy Road

Television actor and singer Gautami Deshpande recently shared a scenic reel — a small video clip — on her Instagram. In the video, the actor is seen taking a stroll in the mountains amid a foggy road. Dressed in a plain black top, light blue knee-length denim shorts, and shoes, Gautami captioned the post, “Road to dreamland (with a red heart emoji).”

Soon after the reel was posted on Instagram, her friends and fans started showering love in the comment section. Raataan Lambiyan, a song from the movie Shershaah, sung by Jubin Nautiyal accompanied the reel.

Gautami became a well-known face among the masses after playing the lead role of Sai opposite Virajas Kulkarni in the popular Marathi daily soap Majha Hoshil Na. The show is a romantic drama series set in modern time. The show aired its last episode on Friday, August 13 this year.

The storyline of the show includes Sai falling in love with a kind man named, Aditya, and they both soon get married. But the show evolves as Sai deals with Aditya’s family members.

According to reports, while shooting for the last episode, the lead actors of the show, had an emotional moment. Besides Gautami and Virajas, the show features Vinay Yedekar, Nikhil Ratnaparkhi, Vidyadhar Joshi, Achyut Potdar, and others in pivotal roles.

Gautami has done a few series before as well, but Majha Hoshil Na gave her an identity in the industry. The actor is highly active on social media and keeps her fans updated by constantly sharing her photos and videos on social media.

For the unversed, Gautami is the sister of Marathi actor Mrinmayi Deshpande.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here