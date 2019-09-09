Instagram Goes Gaga Over Sara Ali Khan's Throwback Dance Rehearsal Video
Sara Ali Khan treated her fans with a throwback video of her dance rehearsal for the song Sweetheart from her debut film Kedarnath.
Sara Ali Khan treated her fans with a throwback video of her dance rehearsal for the song Sweetheart from her debut film Kedarnath.
Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, who is just two films old, has already built a huge fan following for herself. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput with Kedarnath (2018) which was based on the devastating floods of Uttarakhand in 2013.
The film had a dance sequence called Sweetheart. On Monday, Sara treated her fans with a throwback video of her dance rehearsal for the song. She shared the video with the caption, "Hamara pehla gaana."
In the video, Sara can be seen performing the hook steps of the song along with her team of choreographers. In the background, actress' trainers can also be heard cheering for her. The Simmba actor is wearing a white chikankari kurta with sharara (flared pants). Her hair is tied in a simple ponytail and she does not seem to be wearing any make up. Take a look at the video:
Sara, who had revealed in Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan that she once weighed 96 kilos has recently become a fitness icon. She had also won praises for her courage to speak about her weight and health issues publically. "I had PCOD. I still do. And because of that I think I put on the amount of weight that I did," Sara had said on the show in 2018.
On the work front, the actor is busy shooting for Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. The film is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's 1995 blockbuster of the same name. She will also share the screen space with Kartik Aaryan in Imtiyaz Ali’s next. The film does not have an official title yet but is largely referred to as Ali's sequel to 2009 hit film Love Aaj Kal.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani Defines Monday Motivation As She Leg Presses 140 Kgs in Inspiring Video
- PUBG Addiction: Son Chops Father’s Head, Legs For Not Allowing to Play PUBG Mobile
- Salman Khan Kicks It Up a Notch With His Fitness Regime for Dabangg 3 Climax
- Remember The Viral Photo of Modi, Rahul in Tug of War? Artist 'Mumbai's Banksy' Shares Story Behind it
- Does The iPhone XR's Success Give Apple Any Hints About The iPhone 11 Pricing?