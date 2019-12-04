As part of a promotional activity, actor Kartik Aaryan has now got a dedicated Instagram filter of his character Chintu Tyagi from his upcoming movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Users can lip sync to the song Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare which plays in the background of the filter.

Instagram filter of a Bollywood actor is a first, and the actor expressed his excitement on it while talking to Mumbai Mirror. He said, “I am addicted to Instagram. As everyone knows, I’m always active on this platform because it helps me to connect with my fans and well-wishers across the globe. When I met the young and brilliant creative team of Instagram, we discussed several ideas and finally zeroed on this. It really feels special to have my own filter on Instagram,plus be the first one to do it here as well.”

According to the same report, Instagram team had approached the actor with the idea and he gave a thumbs up to it. To make sure it turned out to be a good one, the team worked on the filter for a month and presented several options to the actor who then selected his choice among them.

The filter brings in a heart shaped glass and his character Chintu Tyagi’s mustache. Kartik also shared the videos of users using this application, on his Instagram story.

Pati, Patni Aur Woh also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The movie releases on December 6.

