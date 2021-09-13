Instagram Users Target Jasleen Mathura For Sharing Video from Hospital

Bigg Boss 12 contestant and Indian singer Jasleen Mathura recently shared a video of herself from the hospital, In the clip, the singer is seen dancing on Jubin Nautiyal’s song ‘Teri Meri Gallan’ from the movie Shershaah. She captioned the video, “Because it is trending (with a red heart emoji), and this is the best I can do. #terimerigallanhogyimashoor #shershaah #kiaraadvani #siddharthmalhotra @kiaraaliaadvani @sidmalhotra"

In the video, shared on September 12, the singer is seen wearing hospital clothes and is giving expressions sitting on the bed, then gets up and moves towards the balcony while dancing to the song.

The post received many comments from Jasleen’s friend and her fans too. Meanwhile, Jasleen’s industry friends were seen praising her in the comment section for spreading positivity and also wishing her a fast recovery. The netizens, however, were also seen trolling her for using Siddharth Shukla’s demise as a publicity stunt.

One user commented, “Notanki band karo aur ghar jao. Bht attention leli logon ki.” Another wrote, “Drama baazi kerna koi aapse seekha, yeah konsa shock hai.”

Reminding her about Siddharth Shukla, one wrote, “After the death of Siddharth Shukla, Jasleen was admitted to the hospital in your shadow. Very good… just do at least cross the name of the dead, so don’t do anything like this."

Jasleen has now been discharged from the hospital. A few days ago, she was deeply affected by Sidharth Shukla’s death. The Bigg Boss 13 winner died on September 2 due to a sudden heart attack. The sudden demise of Siddharth left her shocked, so much so that she had to be hospitalized. Jasleen said that her fever shot up when she came back after meeting Sidharth’s family and his rumoured girlfriend, Shehnaaz Gill. She also shared a video on her Instagram from the hospital talking about the same.

