Instead of Demolishing Houses On his Film’s Set, Suriya Gives Them to Fishermen

Besides being a talented actor, what has made Suriya carve a spot in everyone’s hearts is his role as a philanthropist. The Jai Bhim actor is involved with welfare works for the betterment of society. Taking his social welfare works a step forward, the Etharkkum Thunindhavan actor has again done something that made everyone’s heart melt.

Suriya is shooting a yet to be titled project with director Bala. For the shooting, the makers erected a huge village set in Kanyakumari. It indicates that the film will revolve around a seashore background. After the shooting, instead of demolishing the sets, Suriya thought of a better idea. He decided to donate the houses built in that set to poor fishermen for free. Huge costs were incurred to build the set but despite that Suriya gave them for free to the needy. Social media has been abuzz with the stories of Suriya’s kindness. He is being applauded for his noble gesture.

Advertisement

Suriya always remains a step ahead when it comes to contributing to society. He is seen emphasising the importance of education via his organisation Arangam foundation. The foundation also made a film titled Herova Zerova for the Department of School Education, Government of Tamil Nadu.

According to reports, more than 3,000 students have benefitted from higher education with the help of the Arangam foundation. Of these 3000 students, 54 have embarked on an illustrious career as doctors, while 1,169 are engineers. At least 90 per cent of these students are first-generation graduates. The organisation helped a girl Krishnaveni belonging to a poor family complete her education at a private medical college in the Trichy district. Krishnaveni is now serving as a medical officer in the Indian army.

Last year, the actor donated Rs 1 crore to support the education of Irular community students. Suriya donated this money to Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin after meeting him with his wife Jyotika.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.