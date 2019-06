Instead of Eid, Mammootty’s Unda Will Now Release on June 14

Yes #Unda is getting delayed by a day as censors r meeting today afternoon 2 take a call on an application received regarding the release of the film. #KeralaHighCourt said CBFC is final authority as a case was filed against #Unda 4 filming in reserve forest without permission. https://t.co/M4WC090Sky — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) June 3, 2019

Mollywood upcoming release Unda might make the fans wait a bit longer as the filmmakers have decided to postpone the initial release date. Starring Mammootty as the protagonist, Unda was earlier set to release on June 6 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. However, according to reports, the film will now be released on June 14. The film also stars Shine Tom Chacko, Jacob Gregory and Arjun Ashokan.While there were reports of the movie being postponed to a later date, film journalist Sreedhar Pillai confirmed it on Monday that the delay is due to legal trouble over its filming in a reserve forest. Taking to his Twitter page, he wrote, "Yes #Unda is getting delayed by a day as censors r meeting today afternoon 2 take a call on an application received regarding the release of the film. #KeralaHighCourt said CBFC is the final authority as a case was filed against #Unda 4 filming in reserve forest without permission (sic)."Earlier, the reports confirmed were abuzz that Unda's release date has been postponed by a day to June 7, however, it was later clarified that the movie will be released on June 14. Though the news might not be a happy one for Mammoothy fans, the movie's trailer will release tomorrow on June 5. It was earlier scheduled to release on May 30.Unda's story is based on a real incident that happened during the election time in 2014. Directed by Khalid Rahman, Unda's shooting concluded in March. The movie talks about an incident when a police unit from Kerala led by Sub-inspector Manikandan C.P. was sent to a Maoist-affected area of Chhattisgarh as part of the election duty in 2014.