Interesting Facts About Sam Manekshaw, Inspiration Behind Vicky Kaushal's Film
On Thursday, filmmaker Meghna Gulzar announced that her next venture will feature Vicky Kaushal as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.
Image of Sam Manekshaw and Vicky Kaushal, courtesy of Twitter
Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar released the first look of Vicky Kaushal as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw from her upcoming movie Sam. One of the most gallant army officers in India, Manekshaw was born on April 3, 1914 in Amritsar, Punjab. A recipient of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Military Cross, Sam Manekshaw served as the 8th Chief of the Army Staff.
Manekshaw joined the first intake of the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun in 1932. He fought for the British Indian Army in World War II and was awarded the Military Cross for his gallantry. Commissioned as the eighth chief of the army staff in 1969, Manekshaw led the Indian forces against Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, which led to the creation of Bangladesh in December 1971.
He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan and the Padma Bhushan, the second and third highest civilian awards of India for his contribution to the Indian Army. He was conferred with the rank of Field Marshal in January 1973, after retirement, making him the first army officer of independent India to be honored with the rank.
Manekshaw fought five wars in his career span including World War II, the India-Pakistan war of partition, the Sino-Indian War (1962), and the 1965 and 1971 India-Pakistan wars, earning him the nickname Sam Bahadur.
Before the India-Pakistan war of 1971, when Indira Gandhi asked Manekshaw if the Army was ready for a war against the rivals, he told her about the inevitable defeat if India attacked East Pakistan untimely. On the eve of the war, when Indira Gandhi again asked General Maneksaw if he was ready for the war, he replied, “I’m always ready, Sweetie!”
A badass army officer, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw has served India in the best way possible and will always be remembered for his contributions.
