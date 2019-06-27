Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Interesting Facts About Sam Manekshaw, Inspiration Behind Vicky Kaushal's Film

On Thursday, filmmaker Meghna Gulzar announced that her next venture will feature Vicky Kaushal as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 27, 2019, 6:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Interesting Facts About Sam Manekshaw, Inspiration Behind Vicky Kaushal's Film
Image of Sam Manekshaw and Vicky Kaushal, courtesy of Twitter
Loading...

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar released the first look of Vicky Kaushal as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw from her upcoming movie Sam. One of the most gallant army officers in India, Manekshaw was born on April 3, 1914 in Amritsar, Punjab. A recipient of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Military Cross, Sam Manekshaw served as the 8th Chief of the Army Staff.

Manekshaw joined the first intake of the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun in 1932. He fought for the British Indian Army in World War II and was awarded the Military Cross for his gallantry. Commissioned as the eighth chief of the army staff in 1969, Manekshaw led the Indian forces against Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, which led to the creation of Bangladesh in December 1971.

He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan and the Padma Bhushan, the second and third highest civilian awards of India for his contribution to the Indian Army. He was conferred with the rank of Field Marshal in January 1973, after retirement, making him the first army officer of independent India to be honored with the rank.

Manekshaw fought five wars in his career span including World War II, the India-Pakistan war of partition, the Sino-Indian War (1962), and the 1965 and 1971 India-Pakistan wars, earning him the nickname Sam Bahadur.

Before the India-Pakistan war of 1971, when Indira Gandhi asked Manekshaw if the Army was ready for a war against the rivals, he told her about the inevitable defeat if India attacked East Pakistan untimely. On the eve of the war, when Indira Gandhi again asked General Maneksaw if he was ready for the war, he replied, “I’m always ready, Sweetie!”

A badass army officer, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw has served India in the best way possible and will always be remembered for his contributions.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram